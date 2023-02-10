Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,339 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.36. 212,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

