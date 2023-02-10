Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 4.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.36 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

