Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 406,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,440. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

