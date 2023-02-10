Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.20

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.27), with a volume of 1376947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.25).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The firm has a market cap of £448.65 million and a P/E ratio of 740.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.57.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

