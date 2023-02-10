Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Has $77.90 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121,600 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up 8.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 1.10% of Full Truck Alliance worth $77,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE YMM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 3,476,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

