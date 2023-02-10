Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €73.00 Price Target

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($78.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KWS traded up €1.60 ($1.72) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €63.90 ($68.71). 6,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.49. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($57.53) and a 12 month high of €76.90 ($82.69).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

