Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €21.52 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.62 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($39.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

