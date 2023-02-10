Wanchain Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00082150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023510 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003868 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,921,926 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

