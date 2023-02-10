Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.36 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.