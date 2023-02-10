Walken (WLKN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.44 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Walken has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $2.53 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.07 or 0.28828841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00444741 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

