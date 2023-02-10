W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

