W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $118,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

