Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.21% of Voya Financial worth $130,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,324,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

