Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $431.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.