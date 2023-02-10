Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.29. 726,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,449. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $429.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.