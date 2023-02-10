Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Visa were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.29. The stock had a trading volume of 726,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

