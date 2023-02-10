Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €124.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of DG opened at €105.82 ($113.78) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.03.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

