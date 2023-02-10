Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Vinci Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at €105.82 ($113.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €99.09 and a 200-day moving average of €94.03. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a one year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

