Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Video Display Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.
About Video Display
Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Video Display (VIDE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.