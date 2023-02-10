Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Video Display Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

About Video Display

(Get Rating)

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.