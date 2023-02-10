VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

