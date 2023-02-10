VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
