VIBE Market Cap Hits $584,185.07 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $584,185.07 and approximately $164.94 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

