Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,892.28

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $9,892.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00431591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00714472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00577808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,084,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

