VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock worth $13,611,453 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.09 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.