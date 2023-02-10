Verge Trading Down 0.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.37 million and $7.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,788.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00422627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00716733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00582316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,838,750 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

