Verge Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.12 million and $7.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,833,363 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

