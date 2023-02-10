Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $227.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verano will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

