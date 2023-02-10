Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Verano Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verano (VRNOF)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.