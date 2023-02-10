Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 45,357 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 45,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $327,477.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,654,230 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,540.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

