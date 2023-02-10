Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
