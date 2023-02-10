Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 109,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.