Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.81

Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.81 ($25.60) and traded as high as €27.95 ($30.05). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €27.91 ($30.01), with a volume of 1,281,893 shares changing hands.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.83.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
See Also
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.