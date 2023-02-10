Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $58.93 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02186646 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

