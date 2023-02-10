Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.04 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 541,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,240. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

