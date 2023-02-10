Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. Ventas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 2,886,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 589,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ventas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

