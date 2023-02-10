Velas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $58.96 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00061944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023179 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,411,963,635 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,963,633 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

