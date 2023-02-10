Velas 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,411,963,610 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,963,609 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

