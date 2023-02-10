Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VECO. Barclays lowered Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

