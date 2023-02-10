Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.58. 2,396,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,256,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000.

