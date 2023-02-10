Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.58. 2,396,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,256,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
