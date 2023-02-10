Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $373.57. 1,106,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.70 and a 200-day moving average of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

