Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $200.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50.

