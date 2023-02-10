Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 857,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,297,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
