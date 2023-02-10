Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 857,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,297,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

