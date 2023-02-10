Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 407.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,388,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.17. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $140.37 and a 52-week high of $192.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

