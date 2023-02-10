Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,873.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund
