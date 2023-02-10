Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $363.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

