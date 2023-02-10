Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.37 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.49 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.