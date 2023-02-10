Valvoline Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

