ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.82 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 719,612 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.79. The company has a market cap of £8.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

