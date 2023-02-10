Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Up 4.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 69,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 623,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$213.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

