Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$2.62. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 900,311 shares changing hands.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$209.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

