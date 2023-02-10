Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.03. 18,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 38,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,513,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alphabet Inc. owned about 4.06% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

