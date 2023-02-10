VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Up 4.7%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. 352,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,044,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

