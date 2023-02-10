V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4,800.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after buying an additional 631,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after buying an additional 376,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.